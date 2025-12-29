Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, where 24,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYG, in morning trading today Nvidia is off about 1.7%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the MFUL ETF, which lost 225,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPYG, MFUL: Big ETF Outflows

