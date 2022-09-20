Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, where 16,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYG, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.1%, and Microsoft is lower by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FEVR ETF, which lost 525,000 of its units, representing a 35.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPYG, FEVR: Big ETF Outflows

