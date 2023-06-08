Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, where 14,150,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYG, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.4%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the China Energy ETF, which lost 230,000 of its units, representing a 33.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of CHIE, in morning trading today Graniteshares 1.25X Long Tesla Daily ETF is up about 2.3%.

VIDEO: SPYG, CHIE: Big ETF Outflows

