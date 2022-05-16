Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, which added 30,600,000 units, or a 20.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Valero Energy is up about 2.5%, and Marathon Petroleum is up by about 1.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the DIREXION DAILY SELECT LARGE CAPS & FANGS BULL 2X Shares, which added 400,000 units, for a 34.8% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPYD, FNGG: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.