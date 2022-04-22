Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 15,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.7% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF, which lost 500,000 of its units, representing a 37.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of RZG, in morning trading today Vir Biotechnology is off about 1%, and B. Riley Financial is lower by about 1.2%.

VIDEO: SPY, RZG: Big ETF Outflows

