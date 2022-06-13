Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 10,050,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is off about 3.2%, and Microsoft is lower by about 2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF, which lost 590,000 of its units, representing a 33.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PFI, in morning trading today Lpl Financial Holdings is down about 4.3%, and Sun Communities is lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: SPY, PFI: Big ETF Outflows

