Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 8,850,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is down about 0.3%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF, which lost 460,000 of its units, representing a 37.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PEZ, in morning trading today Oreilly Automotive is up about 2%, and Bath & Body Works is lower by about 0.9%.

VIDEO: SPY, PEZ: Big ETF Outflows

