SPY, IEZ: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 14,550,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is off about 0.2%, and Microsoft is up by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, which lost 9,450,000 of its units, representing a 33.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of IEZ, in morning trading today Schlumberger is off about 1.7%, and Halliburton is lower by about 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.