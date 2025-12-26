SPY, FDNI: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 31,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 1.5%, and Apple is higher by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF, which lost 1,000,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of FDNI, in morning trading today PDD is up about 2%, and Spotify Technology is higher by about 0.3%.

