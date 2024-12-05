SPY ETF Update, 12/6/2024  

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is up 0.49% in the past 5 days and has risen about 29% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $664.97 implies an upside of more than 9%.

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Moderna (MRNA), Arista Networks (ANET), AES Corp. (AES), Biogen (BIIB), and Celanese (CE).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Palantir (PLTR), Tesla Motors (TSLA), Paycom (PAYC), Axon Enterprise (AXON), and Franklin Resources (BEN).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is seven, implying that this ETF is likely to perform in line with the market.

