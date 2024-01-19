News & Insights

BG

SPY ETF Update, 1/19/2024

January 19, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is up 0.21% in the past 5 days and has risen 23.4% over the past year.  

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $523.76 implies an upside of 9.9%.  

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Marathon Oil (MRO), Bunge Limited (BG), Warner Bros (WBD), United Airlines (UAL), and First Solar (FSLR). Its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Expeditors International (EXPD), Robert Half International (RHI), Viatris (VTRS), Resmed (RMD), and Tyson Foods (TSN). 

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.    

