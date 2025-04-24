And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of ESIX, in morning trading today MR. Cooper Group is up about 1.5%, and Brinker International is lower by about 0.2%.
VIDEO: SPXS, ESIX: Big ETF Inflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.