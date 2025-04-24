Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, which added 14,900,000 units, or a 28.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SPDR S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of ESIX, in morning trading today MR. Cooper Group is up about 1.5%, and Brinker International is lower by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: SPXS, ESIX: Big ETF Inflows

