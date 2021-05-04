SPWR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.40, changing hands as low as $22.87 per share. SunPower Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPWR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.0241 per share, with $57.5199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.14.

