SPTL Crowded With Sellers

In the case of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury, the RSI reading has hit 28.5 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 63.8. A bullish investor could look at SPTL's 28.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SPTL's low point in its 52 week range is $25.295 per share, with $29.945 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.34. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
AGIO Stock Predictions
GXC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.