SPT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.52, changing hands as low as $50.71 per share. Sprout Social Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPT's low point in its 52 week range is $37 per share, with $68.4099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.87.

