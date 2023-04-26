Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, which added 9,800,000 units, or a 7.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPSM, in morning trading today The Ensign Group is down about 0.5%, and Sps Commerce is higher by about 1.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SGLC ETF, which added 400,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPSM, SGLC: Big ETF Inflows

