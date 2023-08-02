SPS Commerce (SPSC) Price Target Increased by 15.38% to 197.71

The average one-year price target for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been revised to 197.71 / share. This is an increase of 15.38% from the prior estimate of 171.36 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 169.68 to a high of 225.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.60% from the latest reported closing price of 180.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 765 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPS Commerce. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPSC is 0.37%, an increase of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 44,995K shares. The put/call ratio of SPSC is 2.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,626K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,006K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,573K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 18.62% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,146K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares, representing a decrease of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 0.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,128K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 12.60% over the last quarter.

SPS Commerce Background Information

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. The company supports data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so its customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 95,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 80 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis.

