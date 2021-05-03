SPS Commerce, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 48%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$90m, some 2.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.28, 48% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:SPSC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from SPS Commerce's nine analysts is for revenues of US$372.9m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 24% to US$1.00 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$365.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.92 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$125, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values SPS Commerce at US$130 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$120. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting SPS Commerce's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 18% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect SPS Commerce to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around SPS Commerce's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$125, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for SPS Commerce going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SPS Commerce you should know about.

