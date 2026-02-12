SPS Commerce, Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $25.84 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $17.55 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SPS Commerce, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.23 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $192.65 million from $170.90 million last year.

SPS Commerce, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.84 Mln. vs. $17.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $192.65 Mln vs. $170.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.95 To $ 0.99 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 191.6 M To $ 193.6 M

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance : Revenue = $798.5 - $806.9 million Non-GAAP income per diluted share = $4.42 to $4.50

