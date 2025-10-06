Spruce Biosciences' TA-ERT Secures FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB), Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to the company's tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy or TA-ERT for the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B, an ultra-rare, serious, and fatal genetic disease.

The designation is backed by the integrated group-level clinical data, demonstrating a rapid, profound, and durable effect of TA-ERT in normalizing Cerebral Spinal Fluid Heparan Sulfate Non-Reducing End, as well as stabilizing cortical grey matter volume and cognitive function in children.

The company plans to submit the Biologics License Application of TA-ERT in the first quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, SPRB is soaring 135.4 percent, to $20.83 on the Nasdaq.

