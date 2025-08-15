Sprouts Farmers' E-Commerce Sales Jump 27%: Can It Keep Climbing?

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM delivered a robust 27% year-over-year increase in e-commerce sales during the second quarter of 2025, with online transactions now accounting for about 15% of total revenues. The gain reflects balanced growth across all digital partners, including Instacart, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Sprouts’ platform, shop.sprouts.com.



While e-commerce continues to be the main pillar, the key question is: Can this level of performance be sustained? In the first quarter, e-commerce sales increased 28%, accounting for 15% of total revenues. The trend suggests that customers are drawn to Sprouts Farmers for its unique product offerings, with demand driven more by quality and value than by price.



Instacart continues to deliver the largest online baskets, about double the size of typical in-store transactions. Uber Eats and DoorDash cater to more immediate needs, such as “what’s for dinner tonight” staples. Meanwhile, shop.sprouts.com has emerged as the fastest-growing channel, benefiting from years of investment in customer engagement, site functionality and integration with Sprouts’ brand identity.



SFM is also betting on its new Sprouts Rewards loyalty program to accelerate this momentum. Initial pilot programs have shown that loyalty members are shopping more frequently and spending more. This initiative is a strategic step toward better understanding and serving its target customers.



However, maintaining e-commerce growth at current levels will be somewhat challenging as penetration increases and comparisons become tougher. If Sprouts Farmers aims to replicate such a solid growth rate in future quarters, it will depend on innovation, effective digital marketing and a seamless customer experience.

How SFM’s E-Commerce Growth Compares to COST, WMT & TGT

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST continues to show digital momentum, with e-commerce comparable sales rising 14.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 15.1% in July. Costco is boosting its digital reach through efforts like Costco Logistics and a new Buy Now Pay Later option. Costco Logistics saw a 31% year-over-year increase in big and bulky e-commerce deliveries in the last reported quarter.



Walmart Inc. WMT reported a 22% year-over-year increase in global e-commerce sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Walmart continues to scale its digital business through faster delivery, improved fulfillment and marketplace expansion. With growing customer adoption, Walmart is firmly positioning itself as a strong digital retail competitor.



Target Corporation TGT is making significant strides in digital sales and delivery speed, positioning itself as a strong competitor in the fast-delivery race. Target’s digital sales rose 4.7% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, fueled by the rapid growth of Target Circle 360, which offers same-day delivery with no price markups. With more than 70% of digital orders fulfilled within a day, Target is enhancing convenience and customer loyalty through faster delivery.

