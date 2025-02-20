Sprout Social Recognized as Top Software Provider in G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Ninth Consecutive Year

Sprout Social earns G2's 2025 Best Software Awards for nine consecutive years, recognized in seven categories for customer satisfaction.

Sprout Social, a leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has received G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for the ninth consecutive year, highlighting its status among the top software companies and products based on user reviews. Recognized across seven categories, including Best Software Product and Highest Satisfaction Products, Sprout Social emphasizes the importance of social media in delivering personalized and engaging customer experiences. Chief Marketing Officer Scott Morris noted the company’s commitment to innovation, showcasing recent enhancements such as AI-powered solutions and a rebranded influencer platform. Customer feedback praised Sprout Social for its detailed analytics and effective integration of AI tools, demonstrating the platform's value in optimizing social media strategies and driving business impact for approximately 30,000 brands.

Sprout Social has been recognized by G2's 2025 Best Software Awards for the ninth consecutive year, showcasing its sustained excellence and authority in the social media management software industry.

The company received accolades across seven award categories, demonstrating a diverse range of capabilities and strong market presence.

Recent innovations, including AI-powered solutions and a rebranded influencer platform, highlight Sprout Social's commitment to evolving its product offerings and maintaining relevance in a competitive market.

Customer feedback in the press release underscores the positive impact Sprout Social's tools have on business operations, particularly in terms of strategy refinement and ROI demonstration.

Emphasis on reliance on social media suggests potential vulnerability if market trends shift away from social platforms.

The need for continual innovation and enhancement indicates that Sprout Social may face increasing pressure to keep up with competition and evolving customer demands.

Despite past recognitions, the competitive landscape in social media management software could pose challenges for maintaining market position amid emerging competitors and technologies.

What recognition has Sprout Social received in 2025?

Sprout Social has been recognized as one of G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards winners, marking its ninth consecutive year of recognition.

In which categories did Sprout Social excel at the G2 awards?

Sprout Social excelled across seven award categories, including Best Software Product and Highest Satisfaction Products.

How does Sprout Social enhance brand social media strategies?

Sprout Social enhances brand social media strategies with AI-powered solutions and features that support publishing, analytics, and influencer marketing.

What is the importance of social media for modern organizations?

Social media is mission critical for organizations, enabling them to engage authentically and personally with consumers.

How can I learn more about G2’s awards and Sprout Social's reviews?

More information about G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards and Sprout Social user reviews can be found on G2’s website.

$SPT Insider Trading Activity

$SPT insiders have traded $SPT stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTYN RUSSELL HOWARD (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 168,595 shares for an estimated $5,333,249 .

. RYAN PAUL BARRETTO (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 60,371 shares for an estimated $1,807,638 .

. PRETO JOSEPH DEL (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 14,051 shares for an estimated $346,094 .

. KAREN WALKER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $322,537 .

. AARON EDWARD FREDERICK RANKIN sold 1,181 shares for an estimated $34,521

$SPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $SPT stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

