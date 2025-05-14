Sprout Social Introduces New Innovations to Enhance Proactive Customer Care on Social Media

Sprout Social announces enhancements to its Care solution, including AI integration, improved workflows, and new compliance features for customer support.

Sprout Social has introduced new innovations to its Care by Sprout Social solution, which aim to enhance customer care on social media by enabling proactive, secure, and insights-driven engagement. These updates, available now, include additional bot channels, customizable workflows, and improved compliance and governance capabilities, along with more comprehensive reporting functionality. The company also announced an upcoming integration of AI agents to handle inquiries rapidly, freeing human agents to focus on more complex tasks. With social media playing a crucial role in customer interactions and purchase decisions, these innovations are designed to meet rising customer expectations and turn social care into a competitive advantage for brands. Scott Morris, Sprout's Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized the strategic importance of social care in influencing brand loyalty and purchasing decisions.

Introduction of new features in Care by Sprout Social empowers brands to provide proactive and secure customer care, effectively addressing rising customer expectations.

The upcoming AI agent integration will enhance customer service efficiency by resolving routine inquiries quickly, allowing human agents to focus on complex tasks.

New compliance and governance capabilities allow brands to manage complex social care cases directly within social media, improving data protection and brand integrity.

Innovative reporting functionalities enable brands to gain actionable insights, supporting better operational understanding and strategic decision-making.

New innovations in customer care may indicate that the company was previously lacking in these features, suggesting potential inadequacies in their existing platform.

Heavy reliance on AI for customer inquiries could pose a risk if the technology fails to meet customer expectations, leading to dissatisfaction and loss of business.

The press release acknowledges significant technological changes in social care, which may imply that the company needs to rapidly adapt to avoid falling behind competitors.

What are the new features of Care by Sprout Social?

The new features include additional bot channels, customizable workflows, governance capabilities, and enhanced reporting functionality.

How will the AI agent integration assist customer care?

The AI agent integration will quickly resolve inquiries, allowing human agents to focus on more complex tasks.

Why is proactive customer care important for brands?

Proactive customer care helps build brand loyalty, as 73% of consumers may switch to a competitor if ignored.

In which channels can brands now engage customers through Sprout?

Brands can now engage customers across more platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, thanks to new bot channels.

How can brands gain insights from the Care by Sprout updates?

The new Cases API allows brands to connect care data to broader datasets for enhanced insights and trends.

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Sprout Social





(Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced a set of new innovations to its





Care by Sprout Social





solution. Designed to help brands meet rising customer expectations, the new features empower teams to deliver more proactive, secure and insights-driven social care–elevating support from a reactive necessity to a strategic business driver. Sprout Social also announced an upcoming AI agent integration, which will further enhance the care experience for customers and drive even more efficiency and impact for brands.





Social media has become central to product discovery and purchasing, which means brands must deliver fast, personalized social care across platforms or risk losing vital customer trust and business. In fact,





73% of consumers say they will buy from a competitor





if a brand doesn’t reply to them on social. While reactive support is expected, the new innovations in Care by Sprout empower brands to deliver proactive care, turning positive interactions into business assets that build loyalty and attract new customers.





“We’re entering a new era where social care is a key differentiator, influencing purchasing decisions and shaping brand loyalty,” said Scott Morris, Sprout Social’s Chief Marketing Officer. “These latest innovations give brands the tools to not only meet but exceed customer expectations, turning care into a powerful driver of business outcomes across the organization. As technology and expectations continue to accelerate, our focus remains on building an adaptable, powerful platform that keeps our customers ahead of the curve.”







Key Innovations in Care by Sprout:











Harness the Power of AI:



Sprout’s upcoming AI agent integration will quickly resolve routine care inquiries, allowing human agents to dedicate their time on more complex, meaningful tasks.



Sprout’s upcoming AI agent integration will quickly resolve routine care inquiries, allowing human agents to dedicate their time on more complex, meaningful tasks.





Automate for Efficiency:



New bot channels, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, along with enhanced flexibility features like Queue Customizations, empower teams to engage customers across more platforms, streamline agent workflows, and allow brands to tailor social care programs to their specific needs.



New bot channels, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, along with enhanced flexibility features like Queue Customizations, empower teams to engage customers across more platforms, streamline agent workflows, and allow brands to tailor social care programs to their specific needs.





Proactively Protect Your Brand:



New governance and compliance capabilities enable brands to manage more complex social care cases within social—eliminating the need to deflect to traditional channels. With secure forms and data masking, customer data stays protected, while access controls and blocked word settings help teams maintain security and brand integrity.



New governance and compliance capabilities enable brands to manage more complex social care cases within social—eliminating the need to deflect to traditional channels. With secure forms and data masking, customer data stays protected, while access controls and blocked word settings help teams maintain security and brand integrity.





Unlock Actionable Insights:



New Cases API allows brands to easily connect social care data to broader datasets for more holistic insights, while features like goal time reporting help brands better understand their team operations and trends over time.







"At ScottsMiracle-Gro, we’ve realized that social care isn’t just a support function but a strategic imperative that the success of our entire organization relies on,” said Sara Smith, Manager of Consumer Services at ScottsMiracle-Gro. “Sprout Social has helped us embrace this shift by providing an intuitive platform that brings our social and care teams together, enabling us to connect more effectively with our audiences and strengthen customer relationships. Social is now where critical engagement happens, and with Sprout, we’re navigating this new era of care as a united front that’s always ready to show up for our customers."





These enhancements further build on Sprout’s innovative care solution, which features AI capabilities, intuitive workflows and an





industry-leading integration with Salesforce Service Cloud





. The updates will be featured in today’s





Breaking Ground





, Sprout’s quarterly showcase of the company’s latest product updates and cutting-edge industry insights.





For more information on Care by Sprout Social, please visit





https://sproutsocial.com/social-customer-service/











Contact







Media:





Kaitlyn Gronek





Email: pr@sproutsocial.com





Phone: (773) 904-9674





Investors:





Lexi Johnson





Email: lexi.johnson@sproutsocial.com





Phone: (312) 528-9166







About Sprout Social







Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “enables,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “intend,” “long-term model,” “may,” “might” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to the success, performance, and effect on our business and customers of our product features, our market size and growth strategy, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures and customer and financial growth rates, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives or strategies. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others: we may not be able to sustain our revenue and customer growth rate in the future; price increases have and may continue to negatively impact demand for our products, customer acquisition and retention and reduce the total number of customers or customer additions; our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform, our API providers, or certain social media platforms; if we are unable to attract potential customers through unpaid channels, convert this traffic to free trials or convert free trials to paid subscriptions, our business and results of operations may be adversely affected; we may be unable to successfully enter new markets, manage our international expansion and comply with any applicable international laws and regulations; we may be unable to integrate acquired businesses or technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions and investments; unstable market, economic, and political conditions, such as recession risks, effects of inflation, trade tensions, changes in government spending, labor shortages, supply chain issues, high interest rates, and the impacts of current and potential future bank failures and impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, could adversely impact our business and that of our existing and prospective customers, which may result in reduced demand for our products; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness; covenants in our credit agreement may restrict our operations, and if we do not effectively manage our business to comply with these covenants, our financial condition could be adversely impacted; any cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks on which we rely could negatively affect our business; and changing regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection could increase our costs, affect or limit how we collect and use personal information and harm our brand. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, as well as any future reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the current instability in market, economic, and political conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.



