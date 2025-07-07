Sprout Social, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Sprout Social will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, with a conference call at 4 PM CT.

Sprout Social, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, after market close on August 6, 2025. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results and business highlights will take place that same day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Participants can register for the event online and access the live webcast from the company's investor relations website, where a replay will also be available for 12 months. Known for its cloud-based social media management software, Sprout Social serves around 30,000 brands and has recently been recognized as the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award. The company emphasizes the importance of its website and social media for disseminating material information to investors and the public.

The announcement of the upcoming financial results showcases transparency and proactive communication with investors and the market.

Sprout Social being named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award highlights the company's strong market position and product quality.

The company’s software is used by approximately 30,000 brands, indicating a robust customer base and widespread industry adoption.

There is no specific mention of financial performance or key metrics in advance of the earnings report, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial health.



The reliance on social media for material information disclosure could be viewed as a risk, particularly if investors miss key updates that could influence the stock price.



Delayed financial reporting could lead to uncertainties about the company's performance, which may negatively impact investor confidence and market perception.

$SPT Insider Trading Activity

$SPT insiders have traded $SPT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTYN RUSSELL HOWARD (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 210,575 shares for an estimated $5,296,487 .

. RYAN PAUL BARRETTO (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,441 shares for an estimated $563,657 .

. KAREN WALKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $248,405 .

. PRETO JOSEPH DEL (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,649 shares for an estimated $223,655 .

. AARON EDWARD FREDERICK RANKIN sold 2,466 shares for an estimated $50,668

$SPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $SPT stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025 after market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.





The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Online registration for this event conference call can be found at





https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I191311





. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from Sprout Social’s investor relations website at





http://investors.sproutsocial.com





.





Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at





http://investors.sproutsocial.com





for 12 months.







About Sprout Social











Sprout Social





is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the





#1 Best Software Product





by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit





sproutsocial.com





.







Availability of Information on Sprout Social’s Website and Social Media Profiles







Investors and others should note that Sprout Social routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Sprout Social Investors website. We also intend to use the social media profiles listed below as a means of disclosing information about us to our customers, investors and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Sprout Social Investors website or to social media profiles is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Sprout Social to review the information that it shares at the Investors link located at the bottom of the page on





www.sproutsocial.com





and to regularly follow our social media profiles. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Sprout Social when enrolling an email address by visiting "Email Alerts" in the "Shareholder Services" section of Sprout Social's Investor website at





https://investors.sproutsocial.com/





.







