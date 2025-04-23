Sprout Social Expands AI-Driven Platform and Global Presence, Celebrates 15 Years of Transforming Social Media Management

Sprout Social enhanced its platform with new AI capabilities and expanded its global team, serving 30,000 customers worldwide.

Sprout Social has significantly enhanced its Social Media Management platform by introducing over 200 new features in 2024, focusing on AI-driven customer care, employee advocacy, analytics, and influencer marketing. The company has expanded its global presence, now employing more than 1,000 people across offices in Chicago, Seattle, Dublin, and Krakow, and serving around 30,000 clients in over 100 countries. Since its IPO in 2019, Sprout has achieved a 32% annual growth rate, reinforcing its position as a leader in social media management solutions. As a recognition of its success, Sprout will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell and participate in a panel discussion with customers on the future of social media.

Sprout Social introduced over 200 new product capabilities in 2024, showcasing its commitment to innovation and meeting evolving customer needs in social media management.

The company achieved strong growth with a 32% compound annual growth rate since going public in 2019, highlighting its market success and customer demand.

Sprout Social expanded its global presence with a workforce of over 1,000 employees and offices in multiple key locations, indicating strategic growth and operational capacity.

The recognition of Sprout Social as the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award reinforces its leadership and reputation in the industry.

The press release contains significant forward-looking statements that highlight uncertainties and risks, including the potential inability to sustain revenue and customer growth, which could negatively affect investor confidence.

Concerns regarding price increases potentially impacting demand for products and customer retention are noted, suggesting challenges in maintaining a stable customer base.

The release mentions various risks such as cybersecurity attacks and compliance with changing regulations, indicating vulnerabilities that could adversely affect the company's operations and reputation.

What new capabilities has Sprout Social launched in 2024?

Sprout Social launched over 200 new product capabilities, focusing on AI-driven customer care, analytics, employee advocacy, and influencer marketing solutions.

How has Sprout Social's workforce expanded globally?

Sprout Social now has over 1,000 employees worldwide, with offices in locations such as Chicago, Seattle, Dublin, and Krakow.

What significant milestone is Sprout Social celebrating?

Sprout Social is celebrating 15 years of helping brands leverage social media for customer engagement and business growth.

What recognition did Sprout Social receive in 2024?

Sprout Social was named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award for its innovative platform.

How has Sprout Social performed since going public?

Since going public in 2019, Sprout Social has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 32% and serves approximately 30,000 customers globally.

$SPT Insider Trading Activity

$SPT insiders have traded $SPT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTYN RUSSELL HOWARD (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $4,752,879 .

. RYAN PAUL BARRETTO (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,065 shares for an estimated $1,278,359 .

. KAREN WALKER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $419,622 .

. PRETO JOSEPH DEL (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,541 shares for an estimated $185,603.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $SPT stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPT forecast page.

CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifteen years ago, social media was an emerging curiosity and little understood tool that was often relegated to the margins of marketing strategies. Today, social media has evolved from a simple means for engagement to the epicenter of culture, commerce and connection. Social has become a mission-critical channel for brands, powering the entire customer journey and fueling business growth.





Sprout Social





(Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today celebrates 15 years of helping brands harness the ever-evolving power of social to build stronger connections and drive business-wide impact.





“Social media has fundamentally changed where consumers spend their time and how they make decisions,” said Ryan Barretto, CEO of Sprout Social. “All business is social, and brands can’t rely on yesterday’s playbook. To win today, they need to be present where discovery, service, and loyalty happen—in real time, on social. We’ve spent 15 years building for this, and we’re just getting started.”





Since going public in 2019, Sprout has delivered a strong 32% compound annual growth rate and supports approximately 30,000 customers in more than 100 countries. The company is powered by a global team of more than 1,000 employees with offices in Chicago, Seattle, Dublin, and Krakow.





This moment in social is marked by swift advancements in AI, increased consumer expectations and the rise of the influencer as well as emerging platforms. Sprout has continuously evolved its platform to meet the growing complexity and importance of social. The company launched powerful solutions across analytics, employee advocacy, and customer care, while also expanding through strategic acquisitions to support robust listening and influencer marketing solutions as well as an accelerated AI technology roadmap. This commitment to customer-led innovation earned Sprout the #1 spot on





G2’s 2024 Best Software Award





.





As recognition of this milestone and of the company’s market importance,





Sprout Social will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell today





. Following the ceremony, Sprout Social executives will be joined by customers for a panel discussion that looks towards the future of social, highlighting the industry’s most impactful shifts from the rise of influencers to the growing use cases of AI.





For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit





sproutsocial.com/about/allbusinessissocial/











Social Media Profiles:









www.x.com/SproutSocial









www.x.com/SproutSocialIR









www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc









www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/









www.instagram.com/sproutsocial









Contact







Media:





Kaitlyn Gronek





Email: pr@sproutsocial.com





Phone: (773) 904-9674





Investors:





Lexi Johnson





Email: lexi.johnson@sproutsocial.com





Phone: (312) 528-9166







About Sprout Social







Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “enables,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “intend,” “long-term model,” “may,” “might” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to the success, performance, and effect on our business and customers of our product features, our market size and growth strategy, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures and customer and financial growth rates, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives or strategies. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others: we may not be able to sustain our revenue and customer growth rate in the future; price increases have and may continue to negatively impact demand for our products, customer acquisition and retention and reduce the total number of customers or customer additions; our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform, our API providers, or certain social media platforms; if we are unable to attract potential customers through unpaid channels, convert this traffic to free trials or convert free trials to paid subscriptions, our business and results of operations may be adversely affected; we may be unable to successfully enter new markets, manage our international expansion and comply with any applicable international laws and regulations; we may be unable to integrate acquired businesses or technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions and investments; unstable market and economic conditions, such as recession risks, effects of inflation, labor shortages, supply chain issues, high interest rates, and the impacts of current and potential future bank failures and impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, could adversely impact our business and that of our existing and prospective customers, which may result in reduced demand for our products; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness; covenants in our credit agreement may restrict our operations, and if we do not effectively manage our business to comply with these covenants, our financial condition could be adversely impacted; any cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks on which we rely could negatively affect our business; and changing regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection could increase our costs, affect or limit how we collect and use personal information and harm our brand. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, as well as any future reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the current instability in market and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.



