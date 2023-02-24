Sprott Physical Silver Trust Etv Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PSLV

In trading on Friday, shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust Etv (Symbol: PSLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.21, changing hands as low as $7.15 per share. Sprott Physical Silver Trust Etv shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PSLV's low point in its 52 week range is $6.16 per share, with $9.315 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.15.
Also see: Cheap Materials Stocks
PFBI Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BNKZ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.