Sprott Inc. Reveals Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Sprott Inc. (SII) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $28.72 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $11.68 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 168.6% to $114.43 million from $42.61 million last year.

Sprott Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.72 Mln. vs. $11.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $114.43 Mln vs. $42.61 Mln last year.

