Sprott Inc. Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Sprott Inc. (SII) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $13.15 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $12.69 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.0% to $65.11 million from $46.50 million last year.

Sprott Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.15 Mln. vs. $12.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $65.11 Mln vs. $46.50 Mln last year.

