Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.1280 per Share

What is the Fund's annual distribution rate?

The Fund currently has an annual distribution rate of 6% based on prior net asset values.

Where can I find more information about Sprott Focus Trust?

For additional details, please visit the Fund's website at www.sprottfocustrust.com.

$FUND Insider Trading Activity

$FUND insiders have traded $FUND stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

W WHITNEY GEORGE has made 14 purchases buying 524,033 shares for an estimated $3,815,724 and 0 sales.

$FUND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $FUND stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) (the “Fund” or “FUND”) has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.1280 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025 (ex-dividend on June 13, 2025). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on June 23, 2025.





The Fund currently has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 6% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (“NAVs”), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.50% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund’s Board of Directors.





The Fund’s estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on June 30, 2025 and for 2025 year-to-date are as follows:





Estimated Allocations as of May 31, 2025













Distribution





Per Share





Net Investment





Income





Net Realized





Short-Term Gains





Net Realized





Long-Term Gains





Return of Capital









FUND





$ 0.1280





$ 0.0491 (38.36%)





$ 0.0021 (1.64%)





$ 0.0768 (60.00%)





$ 0.0000 (0.00%)





































Estimated Allocations for 2025 through May 31, 2025













Distribution





Per Share





Net Investment





Income





Net Realized





Short-Term Gains





Net Realized





Long-Term Gains





Return of Capital









FUND





$ 0.2585





$ 0.0881 (34.08%)





$ 0.0021 (0.81%)





$ 0.1464 (56.65%)





$ 0.0219 (8.46%)







































You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.









Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information















Average Annual Total





Return (in relation to





NAV for the 5-year





period ending on





05/31/2025)



1







Annualized Current





Distribution Rate





(expressed as a





percentage of NAV





as of 05/31/2025)



2







Cumulative total return





(in relation to NAV for





the fiscal year through





05/31/2025)



3







Cumulative fiscal year





Distribution Rate (as a





percentage of NAV





as of 05/31/2025)



4











FUND





11.85%





1.58%





-1.38%





3.19%





































1



Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five year period ended May 31, 2025. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.











2



The Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period’s distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of May 31, 2025.











3



Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV from December 31, 2024





to May 31, 2025, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.











4



The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal year period (January 1, 2025 to May 31, 2025), as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of May 31, 2025



.







About Sprott Focus Trust, Inc.







Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Fund’s investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by normally investing at least 65% of its assets in equity securities.





For further information on the Fund, please visit our web site at:



www.sprottfocustrust.com



. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. The Fund trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker.





Suite 230 | 320 Post Road | Darien, Connecticut | USA 06820 | (203) 636-0977 |



www.sprott.com



