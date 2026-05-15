Sprott About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SII)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/19/26, Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 6/3/26. As a percentage of SII's recent stock price of $130.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SII is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SII's low point in its 52 week range is $55.2177 per share, with $169.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.48.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SII makes up 1.61% of the Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (Symbol: INFL) which is trading lower by about 1.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding SII).

In Friday trading, Sprott Inc shares are currently off about 3.9% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.