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SII

Sprott About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SII)

May 15, 2026 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/26, Sprott Inc (Symbol: SII) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 6/3/26. As a percentage of SII's recent stock price of $130.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

SII+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SII is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Sprott Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SII's low point in its 52 week range is $55.2177 per share, with $169.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.48.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SII makes up 1.61% of the Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (Symbol: INFL) which is trading lower by about 1.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding SII).

In Friday trading, Sprott Inc shares are currently off about 3.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Funds Holding STWD
 Cheap Midcap Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Funds Holding STWD-> Cheap Midcap Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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