Sprott About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SII)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SII is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SII's low point in its 52 week range is $55.2177 per share, with $169.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.48.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SII makes up 1.61% of the Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (Symbol: INFL) which is trading lower by about 1.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding SII).
In Friday trading, Sprott Inc shares are currently off about 3.9% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.