Sprocomm Intelligence Probes Unusual Share Movements

November 21, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Sprocomm Intelligence Limited (HK:1401) has released an update.

Sprocomm Intelligence Limited has observed unusual price and trading volume movements in its shares, prompting the board to investigate the causes. They have not found any misleading information or insider data affecting the market but acknowledge the impact of a recent SFC announcement about shareholding concentration. A special task force will further explore compliance and market authenticity while maintaining normal business operations.

