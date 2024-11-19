News & Insights

Sprocomm Intelligence Faces High Shareholder Concentration Risk

November 19, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Sprocomm Intelligence Limited (HK:1401) has released an update.

Sprocomm Intelligence Limited has a high concentration of its shares in the hands of a few shareholders, with 91% of the issued shares controlled by a small group as of November 2024. This concentrated ownership can lead to significant price fluctuations, as seen with the stock’s 330% rise from September to November 2024. Investors are advised to exercise caution when trading these shares due to potential volatility.

