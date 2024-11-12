Sprix Inc. Forecasts Growth Amid Profit Decline

Sprix Ltd. (JP:7030) has released an update.

Sprix Inc. reported a 4.9% increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, despite declines in operating and ordinary profits. The company anticipates significant growth in the upcoming year, with a forecasted 6.7% rise in net sales and a notable increase in profits. Investors may find the steady dividend payout and optimistic outlook promising.

