Sprintex Limited Issues Convertible Notes

November 07, 2024 — 09:48 pm EST

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited has issued 1,091,000 unquoted convertible notes, marking a notable move in its financial strategy. This issuance, part of previously announced transactions, could attract investors looking for growth opportunities in the company. Stay tuned to see how this development impacts Sprintex’s market performance.

