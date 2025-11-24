Sprint Bioscience Announces Sale Of TREX1 Program

(RTTNews) - Sprint Bioscience AB (SPRINT.ST) announced the sale of its TREX1 cancer program to Gilead Sciences. The deal includes an upfront payment of $14 million, as well as potential clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments totaling up to $400 million.

"TREX1 has demonstrated significant potential in the pre-clinical phase, and our decision to sell the program, rather than license it, reflects a strategic shift toward more flexible, value-driven exit opportunities," said Johan Emilsson, CEO of Sprint Bioscience.

Sprint Bioscience is based in Stockholm with operations located in Huddinge.

