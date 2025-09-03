Sprinklr Q2 Profit, Revenue Rise

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM), an enterprise software company, Wednesday reported higher profit for the second quarter, primarily helped by growth in revenue as well as lower expenses.

The company posted net income of $12.62 million or $0.05 per share for the second quarter, up from $1.84 million or $0.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted income rose to $33.83 million or $0.13 per share from $21.50 million or $0.08 per share for the prior year.

Operating income was $16.27 million, compared with operating loss of $87,000 last year. On an adjuste basis, operating income increased to $38.25 million from $19.58 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter grew 8% to $212.04 million from $197.21 million in the previous year with increase in subscription revenue of 6% year-over-year to $188.5 million.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue to between $209 million and $210 million, and adjusted EPS to be about $0.09.

For the full year, revenue is expected between $837 million and $839 million, and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.42 - $0.43.

