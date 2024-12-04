Sprinklr, Inc. Reports Solid Q3 Fiscal 2025 Growth

Sprinklr, Inc. ( (CXM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sprinklr, Inc. presented to its investors.

Sprinklr, Inc. is a leading enterprise software company that provides a unified customer experience management platform, helping companies deliver personalized customer interactions across various digital channels. Headquartered in New York City, Sprinklr serves over 1,800 global enterprises, including a significant portion of the Fortune 100.

In its third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, Sprinklr announced a total revenue of $200.7 million, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. The company also highlighted its subscription revenue growth to $180.6 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year. Sprinklr’s CEO, Rory Read, emphasized the company’s strengths in technology and customer relationships while expressing confidence in accelerating growth and expanding margins.

Key financial metrics from the report include a non-GAAP operating income of $23.3 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 12%. The company reported a GAAP net income per share of $0.04, slightly down from $0.06 in the previous year. Sprinklr’s cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $476.6 million as of October 31, 2024. Notably, the company has increased its number of $1 million customers by 20% year-over-year, reaching a total of 147 customers.

Sprinklr’s financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 projects subscription revenue between $180 million and $181 million, with total revenue expected between $200 million and $201 million. For the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, the company anticipates total revenue to be in the range of $793.9 million to $794.9 million, reflecting its strategic focus on growth and profitability.

Looking ahead, Sprinklr remains committed to enhancing its platform and expanding its market presence. The company’s management is optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, aiming to leverage its robust technology and client base to drive further value for stakeholders.

