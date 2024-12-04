Sprinklr, Inc. Reports Solid Q3 Fiscal 2025 Growth

Sprinklr, Inc. ( (CXM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sprinklr, Inc. presented to its investors.
Sprinklr, Inc. is a leading enterprise software company that provides a unified customer experience management platform, helping companies deliver personalized customer interactions across various digital channels. Headquartered in New York City, Sprinklr serves over 1,800 global enterprises, including a significant portion of the Fortune 100.
In its third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, Sprinklr announced a total revenue of $200.7 million, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. The company also highlighted its subscription revenue growth to $180.6 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year. Sprinklr’s CEO, Rory Read, emphasized the company’s strengths in technology and customer relationships while expressing confidence in accelerating growth and expanding margins.
Key financial metrics from the report include a non-GAAP operating income of $23.3 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 12%. The company reported a GAAP net income per share of $0.04, slightly down from $0.06 in the previous year. Sprinklr’s cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $476.6 million as of October 31, 2024. Notably, the company has increased its number of $1 million customers by 20% year-over-year, reaching a total of 147 customers.
Sprinklr’s financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 projects subscription revenue between $180 million and $181 million, with total revenue expected between $200 million and $201 million. For the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, the company anticipates total revenue to be in the range of $793.9 million to $794.9 million, reflecting its strategic focus on growth and profitability.
Looking ahead, Sprinklr remains committed to enhancing its platform and expanding its market presence. The company’s management is optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, aiming to leverage its robust technology and client base to drive further value for stakeholders.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.