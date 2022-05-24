SpringWorks: DeFi Trial With Nirogacestat Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) reported positive topline results from the DeFi trial, a double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial evaluating nirogacestat, an investigational oral gamma secretase inhibitor, in adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors. The trial met its primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival, showing a statistically significant improvement for nirogacestat over placebo, with a 71% reduction in the risk of disease progression. Also, the trial met all key secondary endpoints.

The company plans to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the second half of 2022.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics were up 26% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

