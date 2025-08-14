SpringBig Reports 6% Sales Gain

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) exceeded estimates at $5.8 million for Q2 2025, up 6% sequentially for Q2 2025, but fell 9.1% from the prior year’s $6.4 million.

GAAP earnings per share missed expectations at $(0.02), with the net loss (GAAP) widening to $1.1 million.

Positive operating cash flow (GAAP) returned in the first half of 2025 after a year of outflows, and adjusted EBITDA remained positive for the second consecutive quarter.

SpringBig (OTC:SBIG), a software provider specializing in loyalty marketing platforms for cannabis retailers and brands, released its earnings results for Q2 2025 on August 14, 2025. The most notable news: Revenue (GAAP) surpassed expectations, reaching $5.8 million versus an analyst estimate of $5.5 million, marking a sequential increase but still a decline from last year. Earnings per share (GAAP) came in at $(0.02), missing the estimate by $(0.01). While Adjusted EBITDA remained positive and SpringBig reported positive cash flow from operations (GAAP) of $0.2 million, total revenue (GAAP) and subscription revenue (GAAP) continued their year-over-year decline, and the net loss (GAAP) widened. The period highlighted progress in operational efficiency and cost control, but challenges with revenue growth and ongoing losses persisted.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.02) $(0.01) $(0.01) (100.0%) Revenue $5.8 million $5.5 million $6.4 million (9.4%) Adjusted EBITDA $0.3 million $0.3 million 0.0% Gross Profit $4.3 million $4.7 million (8.5%) Cash Flows from Operations $0.2 million $(1.9) million N/A

Understanding SpringBig’s Business and Recent Focus

SpringBig is a technology company serving cannabis retailers and brands with marketing software. Its platform provides businesses in highly regulated industries with tools for digital loyalty programs, customer feedback, and automated SMS and email marketing. The company mainly generates revenue through recurring subscription fees, which makes recurring revenue a central metric for assessing its business health.

In recent quarters, SpringBig has focused on two main priorities: (1) enhancing its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and analytics reporting features within its software and (2) aggressively managing expenses to improve profit margins. Success for the business depends on the strength of its technological platform, the stability of its subscription base, and its ability to adapt to regulatory shifts in the cannabis industry. Key success factors also include maintaining high gross profit margins.

The company’s revenue for the period came in better than expected at $5.8 million in GAAP revenue, which was a $0.3 million beat on analyst forecasts. However, the top line still represented a 9.4% decline compared to the same period last year. The company reported a sequential increase of 6% quarter over quarter in revenue to $5.8 million, but that did not offset the broader downward trend versus a year ago.

Subscription revenue, a key measure thanks to its recurring nature, made up 84% of total revenue but also fell compared to the previous year’s 86% share. Leadership acknowledged this trend and emphasized ongoing work to “improve revenue quality” in the second half of 2025 but did not provide detailed new-customer figures or churn rates.

The company’s operational efficiency was a major theme. SpringBig reduced costs by renegotiating large vendor contracts and lowering future lease obligations, resulting in a stated 12% year-over-year decrease in operating expenses when excluding one-time charges. However, total reported operating expenses actually rose by 7%, driven mainly by one-time costs -- $550,000 related to lease termination and $260,000 for severance. Robust gross margins of 74% (GAAP) showed the company’s ability to keep core service delivery costs in check despite the overall revenue drop.

No new major product releases were disclosed in the quarter. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform gives retailers tools for automated messaging campaigns, loyalty rewards programs, and customer insights through data analytics. These enhancements are increasingly important as retailers look for measurable ways to boost repeat business and comply with marketing restrictions in the cannabis sector.

Profitability metrics sent mixed signals. Although net loss widened to $1.1 million, reflecting the one-off expenses, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) came in positive at $0.3 million, matching last year’s performance. Management reported positive operating cash flow of $0.2 million in the first half of 2025, a turnaround from a $1.9 million outflow in the first half of 2024. The improvement in liquidity was reflected in higher cash balances (GAAP), up from $1.18 million at December 31, 2024, to $1.38 million at June 30, 2025.

On the balance sheet, the company still faces a stockholders’ deficit of $11.3 million and increased long-term debt, now $8.73 million (GAAP) as of June 30, 2025. The company’s leverage remains notable, and future cash needs will depend on its ability to sustain operating improvements and stabilize revenue trends.

Looking Ahead: Management’s Outlook and Keys for Investors

SpringBig management focused on sustaining positive Adjusted EBITDA and strengthening the financial foundation in its commentary. The stated plan is to keep improving operational efficiency, maintain positive cash flow, and focus on recurring revenue. No specific numerical guidance for revenue, earnings, or other operating measures was offered for the next quarter or remainder of fiscal 2025.

Management did not declare or update a dividend policy. SpringBig does not currently pay a dividend. The main factors for investors to watch are whether the company can reverse those subscription revenue declines and how cost cuts are managed. Ongoing risks include the changing regulatory landscape for cannabis, the company’s thin cash position, and the need to further reduce its net loss while growing revenue, especially in a competitive market for marketing and loyalty SaaS platforms.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

