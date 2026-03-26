SPPP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (Symbol: SPPP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.66, changing hands as low as $14.11 per share. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPPP's low point in its 52 week range is $8.91 per share, with $23.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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