Spousal Social Security Benefits: 3 Things All Retired Couples Should Know

Nearly 1.9 million workers claimed spousal Social Security benefits in March 2024, with an average check of $912 per month. That adds up to just under $11,000 in annual benefits. It's not an insignificant sum, but you might be able to do a lot better.

Understanding a few key rules could help you maximize your Social Security spousal benefit, so you can enjoy a more comfortable retirement. Here are the three most important things to understand.

1. Timing is everything

When it comes to Social Security benefits, everything centers around your full retirement age (FRA). The following table can help you find yours:

Birth Year Full Retirement Age (FRA) 1943 to 1954 66 1955 66 and 2 months 1956 66 and 4 months 1957 66 and 6 months 1958 66 and 8 months 1959 66 and 10 months 1960 and later 67

You qualify for your maximum spousal Social Security benefit at your FRA. It's worth half your partner's Social Security benefit at their FRA. For example, if your partner qualifies for a $2,000 monthly benefit at their FRA, your maximum spousal benefit would be $1,000. But you might get less than this.

You're allowed to claim Social Security as young as 62, but doing so shrinks your checks. When claiming spousal benefits, you lose 25/36 of 1% per month for up to 36 months of early claiming. That's an 8.33% reduction per year.

If you claim even earlier, you'll lose an additional 5/12 of 1% per month. So those who apply immediately at 62 shrink their checks by 30% to 35%, depending on their FRA. If you qualified for a $1,000 spousal benefit at your FRA, claiming at 62 would drop your monthly checks to $650 to $700 per month.

This isn't always the wrong choice, though. Claiming early is often the right option for those with short life expectancies and those unable to cover their bills without Social Security. But when neither of these things apply, delaying Social Security will likely net you a larger lifetime benefit. Just don't wait beyond your FRA. Your spousal benefit checks won't grow anymore after this point.

2. You might not get a spousal benefit -- and that could be a good thing

Dually eligible spouses are those who have earned a Social Security retirement benefit based on their own work history and who also qualify for a spousal benefit through their marriage to an eligible worker. The Social Security Administration automatically gives these spouses the larger of their retirement or their spousal benefit.

You may claim your retirement benefit at any point after you turn 62, but you aren't able to apply for a Social Security spousal benefit until after your spouse has applied. Unlike spousal benefits, which max out at your FRA, retirement benefits continue growing until you reach 70. At this age, you'll qualify for a benefit that's 124% to 132% of what you would've gotten at your FRA.

Couples can leverage this knowledge to maximize their household benefits when both are dually eligible. If both have earned similar amounts over their careers, it often makes sense for each person to delay Social Security -- barring health or financial issues -- so each can maximize their retirement benefits.

When one person has significantly out-earned the other, it might be better for the lower earner to claim their retirement benefit early. The money this brings in could permit the higher earner to delay until they qualify for larger checks. Then, when the higher earner applies for Social Security, the Social Security Administration will automatically switch the lower earner to a spousal benefit if it's worth more than what they're already getting.

3. Changes to your marital status could cost you your spousal benefit

You lock in your eligibility for Social Security retirement benefits by earning 40 work credits throughout your career (one credit is defined as $1,730 in 2024), and you can earn a maximum of four credits per year. Once you've done this, you're guaranteed some type of check in retirement. This isn't the case with spousal benefits, though.

You're eligible for spousal benefits if you're married to a worker who has earned a retirement benefit. You can also qualify on your ex's work record as long as you were married for at least 10 years and you have not remarried since then. It doesn't matter if your ex has remarried.

But if you divorce before reaching the 10-year mark or you remarry at any point, you'll forfeit your Social Security spousal benefit. In the case of remarriage, you would be eligible for a spousal benefit on your new partner's work record, assuming they qualify for a retirement benefit.

In the case of marital status changes, it's best to take some time to review your Social Security claiming strategy, with your partner if applicable. Decide upon a new Social Security claiming age so you can get as much out of the program as possible.

What stocks should you add to your retirement portfolio?

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years, potentially setting you up for a more prosperous retirement.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $564,547!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.