Spousal Social Security Benefits: 3 Things All Retired Couples Should Know

Close to 70 million Americans will receive a Social Security check in 2025, with benefits making up nearly one-third of older adults' retirement income, according to the Social Security Administration.

Spousal benefits can boost your checks substantially, with the average payment landing at around $931 per month, as of January 2025. If you're married or divorced, there are a few things you need to know about this type of Social Security heading into retirement.

1. You can qualify if you're married, divorced, or widowed

Married spouses are most commonly eligible for spousal benefits. If you're at least 62 years old and your spouse qualifies for retirement or disability benefits, you could receive up to 50% of your spouse's full benefit -- or the amount they'll receive by filing at their full retirement age.

Divorced spouses can also sometimes qualify for this type of benefit, as long as you're not currently married and your previous marriage lasted for at least 10 years. As with spousal benefits, the most you can receive is 50% of your spouse's full benefit.

If you're divorced and your ex-spouse has remarried, that won't affect your ability to take divorce benefits. Your spouse's current partner can also receive spousal benefits, even if you're collecting divorce payments.

If your spouse passes away, you could receive their entire benefit amount in survivors benefits. Widows and widowers are generally eligible for survivors benefits, but sometimes other family members -- like dependent children and parents -- can qualify for this type of Social Security, too.

2. Your retirement benefit could affect your spousal payments

You can receive spousal Social Security even if you've never worked or haven't worked long enough to earn retirement benefits. But if you do qualify for retirement benefits, it could reduce your spousal payments.

If you're eligible for both types of benefits, you'll only collect the higher of the two amounts. The Social Security Administration will pay your retirement benefit first, then if you're entitled to a higher amount in spousal benefits, you'll receive a bonus payment each month.

So, for instance, say you could collect $1,000 per month in retirement benefits and $1,200 per month in spousal benefits. You'll receive your $1,000 monthly payment first, then you'll earn an extra $200 per month in spousal benefits so that your total payment is $1,200 per month. If you were eligible for, say, $1,500 per month in retirement benefits, you wouldn't earn spousal Social Security at all.

3. The age you file will impact your benefit amount

The only way to collect the maximum payment of 50% of your spouse's full benefit amount is to file at your full retirement age -- which is between the ages of 66 and 67, depending on your birth year. Filing before your full retirement age will permanently reduce your payments.

Unlike retirement benefits, delaying claiming spousal benefits past your full retirement age will not boost your checks. Also, if your spouse delays claiming, that won't increase the amount you can receive on their record. In all cases, the maximum payment remains at 50% of their full benefit.

In general, you need to be at least 62 years old to receive spousal benefits. However, if you're caring for a spouse's child who is either disabled or under age 16 and qualifies for Social Security on your spouse's record, you may be able to receive benefits at any age.

Social Security can be confusing at times, and it's easy to miss out on benefits if you don't know the ins and outs of the program. The more you know about who qualifies for spousal benefits, the easier it will be to squeeze every penny out of Social Security.

