Spotlight on W.W. Grainger: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GWW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for W.W. Grainger. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $259,160, and 3 are calls, amounting to $88,680.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $720.0 and $1000.0 for W.W. Grainger, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for W.W. Grainger's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of W.W. Grainger's whale activity within a strike price range from $720.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

W.W. Grainger Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GWW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $21.6 $18.9 $21.6 $920.00 $82.0K 2 70 GWW PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $21.7 $18.9 $21.7 $920.00 $69.4K 2 32 GWW PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.6 $5.3 $5.3 $920.00 $40.2K 90 192 GWW PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.6 $5.2 $5.3 $920.00 $36.0K 90 260 GWW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $333.6 $328.0 $333.6 $720.00 $33.3K 0 1

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products that are sourced from over 5,000 suppliers. The company serves more than 4.5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 300 global branches.

Present Market Standing of W.W. Grainger With a volume of 216,003, the price of GWW is down -0.13% at $1040.71. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days. What The Experts Say On W.W. Grainger

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $990.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest W.W. Grainger options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

