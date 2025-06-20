Spotlight on Unity Software: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Unity Software (NYSE:U), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in U usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Unity Software. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 77% being bullish and 22% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $323,349, and there was a single call, worth $31,500.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $21.0 to $24.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Unity Software stands at 1132.4, with a total volume reaching 4,837.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Unity Software, situated within the strike price corridor from $21.0 to $24.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.72 $2.69 $2.7 $24.00 $88.8K 841 331 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.28 $1.25 $1.25 $23.00 $61.0K 1.2K 1.0K U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.69 $2.65 $2.66 $24.00 $36.2K 841 737 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.87 $1.84 $1.84 $24.00 $31.8K 742 1.2K U CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.25 $3.1 $3.15 $24.00 $31.5K 1.8K 100

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Unity Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Unity Software's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,683,987, the price of U is down by -3.53%, reaching $23.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Unity Software

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $29.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Unity Software options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for U

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

