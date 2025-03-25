Spotlight on United Parcel Service: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 36 extraordinary options activities for United Parcel Service. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $1,306,382, and 18 are calls, amounting to $684,049.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $160.0 for United Parcel Service over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Parcel Service options trades today is 1079.91 with a total volume of 8,902.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Parcel Service's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.25 $6.9 $7.01 $95.00 $227.8K 348 325 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $14.95 $14.9 $14.9 $125.00 $149.0K 1.0K 251 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $22.5 $22.25 $22.5 $90.00 $112.5K 1 51 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.9 $10.7 $10.7 $120.00 $96.3K 1.8K 197 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $15.3 $15.2 $15.2 $125.00 $92.7K 1.0K 112

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

In light of the recent options history for United Parcel Service, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 7,465,722, the UPS's price is down by -4.95%, now at $110.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days. What Analysts Are Saying About United Parcel Service

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $140.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $140.

