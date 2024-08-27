Spotlight on Trump Media & Technology: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trump Media & Technology.

Looking at options history for Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $101,444 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $188,319.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.5 and $35.0 for Trump Media & Technology, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trump Media & Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trump Media & Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2.5 to $35.0, over the past month.

Trump Media & Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.75 $6.2 $6.75 $24.00 $62.1K 168 92 DJT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $0.23 $0.21 $0.22 $2.50 $44.0K 40.6K 30 DJT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.15 $8.05 $8.05 $25.00 $40.2K 299 57 DJT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $4.45 $4.1 $4.27 $35.00 $31.9K 2.1K 75 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.25 $6.15 $6.22 $25.00 $31.1K 4.8K 57

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trump Media & Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Trump Media & Technology Currently trading with a volume of 3,611,998, the DJT's price is down by -3.31%, now at $21.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

