Spotlight on Trade Desk: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $736,258 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $169,070.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $130.0 for Trade Desk during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.75 $10.55 $10.62 $80.00 $181.9K 662 166 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.25 $15.8 $15.89 $92.50 $150.7K 52 214 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.4 $17.0 $17.06 $95.00 $86.8K 231 126 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.15 $3.05 $3.1 $80.00 $62.0K 371 130 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.85 $15.8 $15.84 $92.50 $49.1K 52 90

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,105,471, the TTD's price is up by 1.06%, now at $98.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $115.0.

An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $120. An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $115. An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $115. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $110. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

