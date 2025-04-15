Spotlight on Target: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,978,980 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $398,925.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $115.0 for Target over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 1237.15 with a total volume of 5,533.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $5.5 $5.7 $90.00 $1.0M 2.1K 1.8K TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.45 $7.25 $7.26 $85.00 $726.0K 4.4K 1.0K TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $22.15 $20.9 $21.85 $115.00 $107.0K 0 49 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.8 $10.55 $10.8 $85.00 $57.2K 189 73 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $21.0 $19.25 $21.0 $110.00 $56.7K 166 27

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Target, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,198,258, the price of TGT is down by -1.32%, reaching $93.4.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Target

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $103.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $92. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Target with a target price of $82. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Target, targeting a price of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Latest Ratings for TGT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line

