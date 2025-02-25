Spotlight on Target: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Target. Our analysis of options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $85,000, and 5 were calls, valued at $387,280.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $145.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.75 $6.6 $6.7 $130.00 $210.3K 754 344 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.66 $1.66 $1.66 $145.00 $83.0K 10.5K 510 TGT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.66 $2.53 $2.6 $140.00 $35.1K 7.6K 75 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.6 $21.25 $21.6 $110.00 $32.4K 739 0 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.5 $7.5 $7.5 $120.00 $30.0K 2.5K 46

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Target, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Target Trading volume stands at 789,227, with TGT's price up by 0.72%, positioned at $126.68. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Expert Opinions on Target

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $142.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Target, targeting a price of $142.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Target options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

