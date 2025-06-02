Spotlight on Super Micro Computer: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 50 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,017,281, and 37 are calls, for a total amount of $2,517,016.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $90.0 for Super Micro Computer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.05 $19.9 $19.9 $56.00 $324.3K 1.4K 163 SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.91 $50.00 $255.5K 2.9K 1.1K SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $5.0 $4.85 $4.92 $46.00 $245.5K 1.2K 501 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.75 $50.00 $171.0K 5.8K 590 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.1 $7.2 $50.00 $146.9K 18.3K 474

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,105,125, the price of SMCI is up 2.47% at $41.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Super Micro Computer

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $36.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $35. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $37. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $39. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $40. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for SMCI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Neutral Neutral

